TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,838 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $331.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.69 and its 200-day moving average is $344.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.22 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

