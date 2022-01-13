TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 217,868 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 217,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

BBWI stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

