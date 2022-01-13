TD Asset Management Inc. Has $10.76 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 85.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

