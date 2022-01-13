TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,556 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of DraftKings worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.4% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 365,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 86.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 37.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $4,690,392.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $16,443,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,679 shares of company stock worth $39,104,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

