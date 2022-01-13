TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 120,968 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,968 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $13,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIXT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.69 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.