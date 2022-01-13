Target (NYSE:TGT) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.08.

Target stock opened at $224.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

