Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Decreased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.3% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 609.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.51. 100,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.08.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

