SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $109.81, but opened at $114.20. SYNNEX shares last traded at $110.43, with a volume of 624 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $4,454,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,390,000 after acquiring an additional 293,290 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 238.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,670,000 after acquiring an additional 853,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,557,000 after acquiring an additional 90,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.34.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

