Sycale Advisors NY LLC Takes Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 905,257 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,000. Gogo accounts for approximately 7.0% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $1,139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Gogo by 82.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 61,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Gogo by 94,980.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after buying an additional 2,730,679 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gogo by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 77,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

GOGO traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,366. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

