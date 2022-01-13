Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Acuity Brands worth $13,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $47,055,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $39,849,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,513,000 after buying an additional 202,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $36,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

AYI opened at $207.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.01 and a one year high of $224.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.07.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

