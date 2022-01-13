Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Fox Factory worth $13,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $156.05 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $117.59 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

