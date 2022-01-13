Swiss National Bank Has $14.99 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Woodward worth $14,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 415.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 120.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $113.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.01 and its 200 day moving average is $115.47.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

