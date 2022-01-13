Swiss National Bank Has $14.76 Million Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of American Campus Communities worth $14,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 51.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 4.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 37,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 40.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 287,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 82,501 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $55.91 on Thursday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACC. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

