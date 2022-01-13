Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,300 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,441,000 after buying an additional 756,344 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

