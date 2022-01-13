Swap Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swap has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Swap has a market capitalization of $350,135.70 and $222.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00075719 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.74 or 0.07624900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,709.92 or 1.00606763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00067967 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,652,808 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.