SVB Leerink Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.88). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. The company had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

