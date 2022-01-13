Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.32

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.32 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.31). Sutton Harbour Group shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 628 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £31.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.20.

About Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH)

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 420 vessels; King Point Marina located in the urban regeneration area of Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

