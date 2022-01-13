Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 474 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

HTHT traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.02. 28,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.15. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.