Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 37,992 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,992 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $19,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,181,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after buying an additional 460,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after buying an additional 270,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,257,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,331,000 after buying an additional 146,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

NVO traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,176. The stock has a market cap of $235.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.11. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

