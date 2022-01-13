Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Buys $102,520.00 in Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Michael R. Keller acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 187,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,102. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.24. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 328.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth $176,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Super League Gaming by 61.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Super League Gaming by 5,153.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 358,492 shares during the last quarter. 51.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

