Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up to $33.25

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.25, but opened at $34.25. Sunrun shares last traded at $34.37, with a volume of 42,453 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $91,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,919 shares of company stock worth $3,701,188. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $858,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 112.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 37.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.