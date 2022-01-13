Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Position Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,758 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Sunrun worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 48.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 472.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 231,288 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 55.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 83,377 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 24.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $353,850.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $175,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,188 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RUN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.