SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STKL. cut their price objective on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 22.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SunOpta by 31.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at $148,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

