Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $28.18 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

