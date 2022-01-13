Sun Life Financial Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.05 Per Share (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$8.51 billion during the quarter.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.31.

SLF stock opened at C$71.55 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$58.72 and a 12-month high of C$72.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1,053.41, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. The company has a market cap of C$41.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total value of C$2,108,322.68.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

