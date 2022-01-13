Summit Industrial Income REIT Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$1.31. The company had revenue of C$40.22 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.