Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,616,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,093,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

NYSE:USB opened at $62.49 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

