Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $307.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.29. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.06.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total transaction of $4,132,405.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total transaction of $16,359,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,211,045 shares of company stock valued at $768,984,798 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.