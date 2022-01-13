Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Makes New $363,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total value of $1,129,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,059 shares of company stock worth $17,956,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.95.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $170.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.75. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.90 and a 12-month high of $451.77. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

