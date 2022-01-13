Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Invests $285,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zoetis by 641.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 387.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,067 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Zoetis by 697.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,708 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zoetis by 104.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $212.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.49 and its 200 day moving average is $210.52.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

