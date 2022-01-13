Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,489 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 115.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 512,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after acquiring an additional 275,276 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 133,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,277 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,932,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,193,000 after purchasing an additional 119,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $63.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

