Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,588 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

