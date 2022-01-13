Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Up 15.6%

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) shot up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.92. 22,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 573,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

