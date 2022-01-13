Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

XENE opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XENE. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

