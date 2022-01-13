Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 19,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,963% compared to the average daily volume of 931 call options.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,840,000 after buying an additional 3,082,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

NYSE:JCI opened at $80.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

