Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $34.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.15% from the company’s previous close.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. cut their price objective on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Accolade has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 39.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 13.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 279,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 42.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 62,889 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,867,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,734,000 after acquiring an additional 163,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 303.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 39,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

