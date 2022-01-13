Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 3,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $14,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $84.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $8.38.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

