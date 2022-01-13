Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,985,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,274,116 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Stericycle worth $474,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Stericycle by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,149,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 144.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.