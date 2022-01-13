State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Toll Brothers worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Toll Brothers by 36.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $354,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.