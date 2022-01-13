State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,594 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.32. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

