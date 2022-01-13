State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,258,000 after acquiring an additional 126,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,965,000 after acquiring an additional 300,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,563 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,198,000 after acquiring an additional 110,378 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $48.58 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

