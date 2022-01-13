State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 27,313 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 870.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,313 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Upstart were worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $118.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.69.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total transaction of $8,097,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,852,866 shares of company stock valued at $409,504,004. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

