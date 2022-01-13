State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of WEX worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in WEX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on WEX shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.20.

NYSE:WEX opened at $156.31 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.37 and a 200 day moving average of $166.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

