State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII stock opened at $197.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.36 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

