State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,789,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,184 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 610,489 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 620,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 41,214 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 106,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.27.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

