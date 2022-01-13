Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 2.3% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Starbucks worth $95,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Starbucks by 545.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 28,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,944 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Starbucks by 3.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in Starbucks by 37.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.91. 256,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,655. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $114.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.