Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 561,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,656 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Stantec worth $26,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 36.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Stantec during the second quarter valued at $205,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 8.6% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

