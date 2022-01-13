Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Up 3,740.0% in December

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 3,740.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
SGBLY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.67. 19,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,811. Standard Bank Group has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04.
About Standard Bank Group
Read More: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.