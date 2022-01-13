Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Up 3,740.0% in December

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 3,740.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SGBLY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.67. 19,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,811. Standard Bank Group has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04.

Get Standard Bank Group alerts:

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.