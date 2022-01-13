STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,273,000 after purchasing an additional 775,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,644,000 after purchasing an additional 606,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,102,000 after purchasing an additional 162,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,189,000 after purchasing an additional 131,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

