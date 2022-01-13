STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.30

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.30 and last traded at $75.49, with a volume of 15529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day moving average of $122.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.40 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 133.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 40.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 241.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

